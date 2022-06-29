IAMA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, announced today it will present a poster at the upcoming International Neuroscience Conference of the Federation of the European Neuroscience Societies (FENS). The conference will take place in Paris, France, from July 9-13, 2022.

"We are excited to release preclinical data for selective NKCC1-inhibitors from our neuroscience drug discovery initiative, which we believe has the potential to fundamentally redefine the therapeutic opportunities for children and adults with neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. These results demonstrated that our candidates led to meaningful and durable responses in animal models of Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorders with no apparent observed toxicity," said Andrea P. Malizia, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of IAMA Therapeutics.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Selective NKCC1 inhibitors for the treatment of Autism, Down syndrome, and brain disorders with defective neuronal Cl homeostasis.

Presenter: Annalisa Savardi PhD, Team Leader in Neuropharmacology, IAMA Therapeutics.

Poster Session: 03

Board Number: S03-386

Session Date and Time: Monday, July 11, 2022, 09:30 AM-1:00 PM (CET)

About IAMA-6

IAMA-6 is a first-in-class selective-NKCC1 inhibitor that modulates the intracellular chloride, reducing the depolarizing strength of GABAA receptors to the levels required to restore the inhibitory transmission. This pathway is reported in Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and other brain disorders characterized by increased intracellular chloride and depolarizing GABAergic transmission.

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of children and adults suffering from neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics couples emerging advances in drug discovery and neurobiology to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline to selectively inhibit the sodium-potassium chloride cotransporter and other therapeutic targets relevant to brain disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

The company's preclinical pipeline consists of the lead candidate IAMA-6 for the treatment of idiopathic autism, IAMA-097 for the treatment of secondary and rare forms of autism, and other compounds for the treatment of refractory epilepsy and other brain disorders.

Contacts:

Andrea P. Malizia

Ph. +39 345 2160044

media@iamatherapeutics.com