Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A2QQBR ISIN: CA4763391063 Ticker-Symbol: JLM0 
Tradegate
28.06.22
13:28 Uhr
0,278 Euro
-0,014
-4,79 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2740,30228.06.
0,2840,29828.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL
CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC0,044-18,66 %
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC0,278-4,79 %
REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC0,218+12,52 %
UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP0,7850,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.