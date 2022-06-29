Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
29.06.22
17:15 Uhr
5,540 Euro
+0,100
+1,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4405,52018:15
Dow Jones News
29.06.2022 | 17:43
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Hardman presentation: carpe diem

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Hardman presentation: carpe diem

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Hardman presentation: carpe diem 29-Jun-2022 / 16:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research:

Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Hardman presentation: carpe diem

In this note, we review the manager's recent Hardman Talks Seizing opportunities in volatile times presentation and Q&A. The key messages were i) refi/reset helped build annualised cashflows to a high-teen percentage of NAV, more than double the dividend payout, which should allow the NAV to grow over the medium term, ii) most underlying loans are floating rate, and so income will rise with interest rates, and iii) the net US exposure is positive in risky times. The presentation showed how strong the corporate market is and that, while defaults will rise, they start from a low point. There will be mark-to market (MTM) volatility, but long-term cashflows are good.

Please click on the link below for the full report

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/hardman-presentation-carpe-diem/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1387045 29-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

VOLTA FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.