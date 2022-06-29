Advance Media New York: NY Cannabis Insider Announces Fall 2022 Lineup of Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / NY Cannabis Insider, a unique business-to-business conference bringing together cannabis entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry, will host half and full day in-person events around the state this fall.

Showcasing industry thought-leaders sharing their knowledge and expertise on topics critical for those looking to start cannabis ventures in NYS along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others in the industry, NY Cannabis Insider seeks to help the state's cannabis industry surge forward by providing reliable, timely and important industry information.

New York State is on the verge of unprecedented opportunity with a billion-dollar medical marijuana, hemp and legal weed industry. Entrepreneurs and cannabis industry professionals are preparing to take advantage of this opportunity via NY Cannabis Insider conferences where they'll learn about regulations, make connections, establish teams and foundations and prepare business plans.

Upcoming events around the state will provide the same industry insight, business resources and networking opportunities that NY Cannabis Insider Live! events are known for. They include:

Cannabis Industry Meetup, NYC

Date: Tues., Aug. 23

Time: 5:30 pm-8:30 pm

Location: Draught 55 | 245 E 55th St. New York, NY 10022

Price: $85 General Admission, $65 before 8/1!

The Meet Up event features a lively 45-minute conversation with a cannabis industry expert, moderated by the NY Cannabis Insider content team. A 15-minute Q&A will follow along with two hours of open networking. Look for more information on panel topic and featured speaker coming soon. Tickets provide attendees with two complimentary drinks, full access to the panel conversation and networking time with industry professionals.

Visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/NYCIAugust22

Half Day Conference, Syracuse

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Time: 1-6 pm

Location: Rail Line | 530 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Price: $95 General Admission, $75 before 9/1!

This half-day version of the in-person conference features panel discussions, networking opportunities and vendor fair and more. Featuring three 45-minute panel discussions with industry experts on timely and relevant topics, Q&A and networking sessions throughout the day and an on-going vendor fair, this event connects attendees with reliable companies, taking the guess work out of building your team of experts.

Panel topics and featured speakers will be announced soon.

Tickets provide full access to the vendor fair with free consultation sessions courtesy of select vendors, open bar during happy hour networking and access to cannabis industry thought leaders and experts.

Visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/NYCISep22

Full Day Conference, Hudson Valley Region

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Time: 9 am-6 pm

Location: Westchester Marriott | 670 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Hotel room rate of $169/night will be available starting July 1st

Price: $265 General Admission, $215 before 10/1!

This popular all-day, in-person conference features a full day of panel discussions, networking opportunities and vendor fair to fully immerse attendees in the NYS cannabis industry.

The full-day session will feature six 45-minute panel discussions with industry experts on timely and relevant topics designed to help move cannabis businesses into the future. During Q&A and networking sessions throughout the day, attendees interact with industry thought leaders and experts. An on-going vendor fair connects attendees with reliable companies, taking the guess work out of building your team of experts. Information on panel topics and featured speakers coming soon.

Tickets include access to a full day of features including complimentary headshots, choice of lunch, full access to the vendor fair with free consultation sessions courtesy of select vendors, a complimentary drink during happy hour networking and access to cannabis industry thought leaders and experts.

Visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/NYCINov22

Space is limited at each event and sponsorships are available.

Contact Lindsay Wickham at lwickham@advancemediany.com or (315) 491-3152 to learn more.

Over 600 cannabis insiders attended Advance Media New York's virtual conference and in-person events in spring 2022 - logging on or joining in person from NY and 14 other states around the country. NY Cannabis conferences are attended by current cannabis industry professionals, lobbyists or entrepreneurs looking to start their own Cannabusiness as well as those from cannabis adjacent business categories such as legal, security, retail, banking, finance, construction, engineering, business consultation and medical expertise.

For more information, visit https://www.advancemediany.com/ny-cannabis-insider-live/

SOURCE: Advance Media New York

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706949/NY-Cannabis-Insider-Announces-Fall-2022-Lineup-of-Events