Noxxon Pharma to Become "TME Pharma"

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 29, 2022, at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 9.33% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on June 1, 2022, were represented in person or by proxy.

All proposed resolutions submitted to the AGM were approved, including the company name change from "NOXXON Pharma N.V." to "TME Pharma N.V."

Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON Pharma, commented: "Our new name, TME Pharma, reflects the company's transformation into an oncology biotech and matches our strategy to deliver best-in-class therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME) in the most aggressive cancers. We believe that our unique approach enables anti-cancer treatment combinations that will have a greater therapeutic impact in cancer indications that respond poorly to available therapies.

The company has reserved a new trading symbol, ALTME, and plans to submit notice of the company name change to the Euronext Growth Paris. The company expects to trade under the new symbol within the next few weeks. Until then, it intends to continue trading under its current stock symbol, ALNOX.

The full list of resolutions approved by all participating shareholders can be found below.

Item Resolution 2.d: Adoption of the annual accounts 2021 Accepted 2.e: Release from liability of the members of the board of directors Accepted 2.f: Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board Accepted 3.a: Re-appointment of Dr. Aram Mangasarian as member of the board of directors Accepted 3.b: Re-appointment of Bryan Jennings as member of the board of directors Accepted 4.a: Re-appointment of Dr. Maurizio PetitBon as member of the supervisory board Accepted 4.b: Re-appointment of Dr. Cornelis Alexander Izeboud as member of the supervisory board Accepted 5: Appointment of Baker Tilly (Netherlands) N.V. as statutory auditor for the financial year 2022 Accepted 6: Partial amendment of articles of association in relation to the name change to TME Pharma N.V. Accepted 7: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to the increase of the authorized share capital and the introduction of a class of convertible preference shares Accepted 8: Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to reinstating a transitional provision to increase the authorized share capital Accepted 9: Delegation to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares and/or preference shares and to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights in connection therewith Accepted 10: Renewal of the delegation to the board of directors to acquire shares Accepted 11: Amendment of Sec. 3.4 of the remuneration policy regarding the compensation structure of non-executive directors in relation to grant of options Accepted

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the company website.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered top-line data from all three dose-escalation cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA has been expanded to assess the benefit of NOX-A12 with other treatment combinations, radiotherapy bevacizumab and radiotherapy pembrolizumab. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

