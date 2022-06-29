This patent protects the use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases until 2036

This patent has already been granted in the United States and Singapore and is in the process of being granted in other countries such as Japan

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a new patent that strengthens Acticor Biotech's patent portfolio. It provides protection for the use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases in Europe until 2036.

This grant in Europe complements the ones already obtained in November 2020 in the United States and in November 2021 in Singapore, protecting glenzocimab until 2036 as well. The patent is also under examination in other countries such as Japan.

To date, three patent families, including 4 granted patents and 33 pending patent applications, protect glenzocimab and its therapeutic use.

Sophie Binay, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, comments "The grant of this patent in Europe, protecting the use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases, represents an important step for the development of our drug candidate and its future commercialization and strengthens Acticor's patent portfolio. It has been extended to other major territories with the grant of a patent in the United States and an intention of grant in Japan, providing protection until 2036. In addition, thanks to its historical commitments with INSERM, Acticor Biotech has exclusive rights to the commercial exploitation of this patent

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

