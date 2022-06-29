Horizon Goodwill Industries: Horizon Goodwill & the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools Conclude Spring Donation Drive

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / During the spring, Horizon Goodwill Industries partnered with the Ed Foundation of Washington County Public Schools (EF/WCPS), and Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) to engage the community in a donation drive to raise funds for the Education Foundation.

The "Spring into Education Clothing Drive" resulted in the collection of 9,166 pounds of donations. Each of the 50 schools in Washington County (including the Center for Education Services - CES) participated. Donation bins were provided to all the schools by Horizon Goodwill, and then the students, parents, teachers, and administrators were challenged to fill them. Many schools had to have additional bins delivered due to the high volume of participation.

At the close of the collection period, the three schools that collected the most were Old Forge Elementary, Hancock Middle-Senior High School, and Clear Spring High School. Each of those schools was awarded the Goodwill Cup. It should be noted that Old Forge Elementary was the overall winner with 684 pounds collected.

Through this effort, Horizon Goodwill was able to generate over $5,240 for the Education Foundation of WCPS. Sheila Evers, Executive Director of the foundation said "We cannot thank Horizon Goodwill enough for their collaborative sprint and the outreach to support education in Washington County. This was a colossal effort with over 50 schools participating. Thank you for all your hard work and support of WCPS students. We can't wait to see what schools will win next year's Goodwill Cup!" Horizon Goodwill President/CEO David Shuster added "We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with our public school system and community on this initiative to raise funds that will support programs leading to improved educational outcomes for students of WCPS."

The Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools (EF/WCPS), Washington County Public Schools (WCPS), and Horizon Goodwill Industries would like to thank everyone who supported this collection by making donations.

About Horizon Goodwill: Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is "Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities," is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to sustaining and meaningful employment. Ninety cents of every dollar earned by Horizon Goodwill is invested in putting people to work and strengthening communities across a 17-county region throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://www.horizongoodwill.org. For media inquiries, contact Craig Foster, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at 301-733-7330 x1630 or cfoster@goodwill-hgi.org

About the Education Foundation of WCPS: The Education Foundation of WCPS was incorporated in 2009 as the "WCPS Education Foundation" to respond to the local need for increased community involvement and support for public education. The foundation's Board of Directors is comprised of parents, business and civic leaders as well as WCPS staff. Each year the Education Foundation awards thousands of dollars in Innovative Grants to WCPS educators. The Education Foundation of WCPS Financial Literacy and Super Reader programs support established classroom curricula. For more information visit www.educationfoundationofwcps.org. For media inquiries contact Sheila Evers, Executive Director at 301-766-2925 or visit execdirector@educationfoundationofwcps.org

SOURCE: Horizon Goodwill Industries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706817/Horizon-Goodwill-the-Education-Foundation-of-Washington-County-Public-Schools-Conclude-Spring-Donation-Drive