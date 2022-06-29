Anzeige
Eurofins DiscoverX Celebrates Shanghai Office Opening

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins DiscoverX (Eurofins DiscoverX Products LLC), a global industry leader of products for small and large molecule drug discovery and QC lot release, today announced the official opening of its new China biotechnology office in Shanghai.

New Shanghai office expands APAC operations for Eurofins DiscoverX.

The launch of Eurofins DiscoverX (Shanghai) Ltd. broadens its Asia-Pacific operations directly into the China market. This expansion establishes an operational base positioned to effectively serve China's growing biopharmaceutical sector with high-quality innovative products that accelerate drug discovery programs, contributing to improving global healthcare.

With this fully operational Shanghai office, Eurofins DiscoverX can more readily provide its product menu cell lines, assay reagents, enzymes and bioassay kits to the China market. The new Shanghai operation provides an efficient supply chain, local technical support, and the convenience for clients to pay in the Chinese Yuan (RMB) currency.

This operational expansion demonstrates the Eurofins DiscoverX commitment to providing end-to-end support every step of the way for global customers with a comprehensive menu of innovative and qualified products for drug discovery screening and QC lot release.

Contact Eurofins DiscoverX (Shanghai) Ltd.
email: CustomerService_DRX_China@eurofins.com
Phone: +86.21.3620.2818
Address: Building 18, No. 2168 Chenhang Highway. Minhang District, Shanghai 201114

About Eurofins DiscoverX Products LLC
For drug discovery and development scientists, Eurofins DiscoverX is the trusted product solutions provider that can accelerate drug discovery programs with confidence with qualified reagents, cell lines, and assays ready to run today. Eurofins DiscoverX develops and manufactures cutting-edge assays, stable cell lines, membrane preps, enzymes, and reagents for drug discovery and development from our three R&D manufacturing Centers of Excellence - USA (San Francisco Bay Area, California, and St. Louis, Missouri) and the EU (Poitiers, France).

Rediscover how Eurofins DiscoverX's expertise and trusted products accelerate drug discovery programs and enable clients through testing phases with confidence. With end-to-end support every step of the way for your programs from Discovery to Q.C. lot release. Eurofins DiscoverX is part of Eurofins Discovery, the industry's leading drug discovery products and services provider. For more information, visit www.discoverx.com.

About Eurofins - the global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847446/Eurofins_DiscoverX_Shanghai_Building.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844705/DiscoverX_Products_Company_Logo.jpg

