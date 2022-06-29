BWA Group PLC - Completion of Mechanised Auger Sampling in Cameroon

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

29th June 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Completion of Mechanised Auger Sampling at the Nkoteng Heavy Mineral Sands Project, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), provides an update on its recently completed surface sampling programme at its 90% owned Nkoteng rutile sands project located in Central Cameroon ("Nkoteng" or the "Nkoteng Project").

BWA currently has two heavy mineral sands ("HMS") licences in Cameroon, both of which are at an early stage of exploration. The Nkoteng Licence covers an area of 497 km2, comprising part of the prospective Sanaga river system and is located 60 km to the north east of Yaoundé with easy transport links to the port of Douala. (See Figure 1 on website version). The Dehane Licence ("Dehane" or the "Dehane Project") is 132 km2 comprising part of the prospective Nyong river system estuary and is located 166 km to the west of the capital, Yaoundé and 70 km from the deep seaport and industrial zone of Kribi.

BWA is pleased to announce the completion of a mechanised Auger sampling programme on the Nkoteng Project, reported in accordance with JORC (2012).

The short sampling programme was carried out between the 6 May and 9 June 2022 (see Figure 2 n website version). A total of 107 holes were drilled for 193.30 metres and 171 primary samples. The programme targeted the central sector of the licence where pitting and hand auger sampling completed by BWA in 2021 has identified an area of anomalous alluvial HMS mineralisation related to the extensive Sanaga river system and associated floodplains, (see Figure 3 on website version).

A selection of 20 samples will be submitted to Germany for heavy mineral separation testwork. Results are expected late Q3.

A version of this announcement containing all figures, tables, pictures and maps can be viewed on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/, including JORC (2012) Table 1.

Outlook

The Company are processing the raw geological data collected from the recent programme and are still in the early stages of evaluating the lithological data and database in general. BWA are very encouraged by the presence of observed intervals of Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon and Kyanite over continuous zones within the programme area. BWA look forward to receiving the results of the heavy mineral separation testwork.

Richard Battersby, Non-executive Chairman of BWA, commented:

"Weare encouraged by the completion of this first mechanised Auger sampling program within the Nkoteng licence area, establishing best practice operating systems and safe working practices. We look forward to the receipt and interpretation of results on completion of planned laboratory sample test work."

Summary ofExplorationWorks

In accordance with JORC (2012) reporting guidelines, a summary of the material information used is set out below. For further details, please refer to the JORC (2012) Table 1, located in the Appendix to this announcement.

The short exploration programme consisted of 107 holes for 193.30 metres and 171 primary samples. These samples were collected from within the current floodplain and paleo alluvial basin related to the Sanaga river (see Figure 3). The holes were mechanically drilled using a Van Walt windowless percussion sampling system to a maximum depth of 4.0 m, stopping the hole when bedrock was reached.

Half core samples were split for analysis, with the remaining half core stored in bags for reference and duplicate samples as necessary. Sample intervals were generally between 50 - 100 cm in length and lithologically controlled. Samples have not been sent for analysis at this time. A selection of 20 samples will shortly be submitted to a specialist laboratory Germany for heavy mineral separation testwork. Results are expected late Q3.

The principal host for the mineralisation, the sands, were routinely sampled to test for the presence of heavy minerals. The overlying plastic clays and saprolite were also sampled as there are anomalous results, as identified from previous programmes.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The prospective Sanaga river is the main river which runs through the BWA Nkoteng licence area and accommodates approximately 50 km of the river floodplain system and associated tributaries, and an even larger paleo-floodplain area, observed in satellite imagery, although this has yet to be fully ground-truthed through fieldwork.

The geological sequence generally consists of a cover of clays, overlying the target deposit layer consisting of sands and gravels, generally laying directly on the bedrock.

Surficial geology encountered during the auger programme comprised of 0.2 m of surface organic rich soil, alluvial clays and sandy clays ranging from 0 m to 4 m with an average thickness of approximately 1.3 m thick, and basal sand and gravels ranging from 0 m to 3 m thick in places.

Further interpretation of the Nkoteng auger program data will take place once selected sample test results are received.

The Nkoteng deposit is likely to be a trap placer (native) deposit. The entire stratigraphic column of the Sanaga alluvial deposits is considered potentially mineralised.

Nkoteng is located within the Yaoundé Domain of the Pan African Belt, a large nappe unit that has been thrusted southward onto the Congo Craton and is characterised by low-grade to high-grade garnet bearing metamorphosed schists, gneiss and orthogneisses.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report which relates to exploration results for the Nkoteng Project is based upon and fairly represents information collected and compiled by Mr Emmanuel Simo, MSc., Senior Geologist and Chief Geologist for BWA, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The exploration results were reviewed by Mr J.N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS) and Non-executive Director of BWA.

Mr Simo and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Mr Hogg has reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques. Mr Hogg consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

