United by a shared commitment to heritage, quality and unexpected, bold flavors, Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Big Green Egg are proud to announce an exclusive partnership. The single malt Scotch whisky will serve as the official U.S. Scotch partner of the original American-designed ceramic cooker.

"Highland Park invites drinkers to explore the complex yet balanced flavors created through unexpected contrasts. Our Orkney Island home gives our whisky its unique smoky sweetness and that contrast is also often found among grilling and BBQ techniques," says Martin Markvardsen, Highland Park Global Senior Brand Ambassador. "Partnering with Big Green Egg is a great way for us to work together to share our love of flavor and I'm excited to see what experiences people create with Highland Park and Big Green Egg."

The partnership kicks off with a series of events in Colorado, Texas and California starting July 2022, offering lovers of flavor the opportunity to discover expertly curated whisky and food pairings in unexpected, elevated ways. Big Green Egg's live-fire cooking methods amplify Highland Park's distinctive flavors to offer consumers a new "flavor from the fire" experience with unexpected contrasts of smoky and sweet. With a robust community of chefs and culinary experts at its fingertips, Big Green Egg has a collection of recipes that pair beautifully with the whisky which Highland Park looks forward to sharing with consumers in the coming months.

"Big Green Egg and Highland Park have a shared love for live fire cooking, robust flavors and creating memorable experiences," said Jon Bogle, Marketing Director, Big Green Egg. "We're excited to partner and create unique experiences that bring fire and smoke to refined palates across the country."

UNEXPECTED CONTRASTS

Born in the Orkney Islands off the northernmost coast of Scotland, Highland Park is a wildly harmonious single malt Scotch Whisky characterized by a uniquely complex balance of flavors. Shaped by the extraordinary contrasts of its home, the whisky delivers a taste which harmoniously balances seemingly contradictory elements heather honey, spiced dried fruit, and peat smoke.

Highland Park's campaign is about bringing together contrasts and the unexpected, finding balance in the extreme and uniting people, skills and experiences for a unique harmony on the plate and beyond.

UNEXPECTED BALANCE OF FLAVORS

Highland Park Whisky Global Senior Brand Ambassador, Martin Markvardsen, has curated a selection of Big Green Egg recipes to pair with three of the brand's most popular whiskies.

Highland Park 12 Year Old Big Green Egg's Grilled Oysters: The briny notes of seafood, particularly grilled or smoked oysters, pair especially well with the whisky's rich full flavor and notes of dried fruit, heather honey and aromatic peat smoke.

The briny notes of seafood, particularly grilled or smoked oysters, pair especially well with the whisky's rich full flavor and notes of dried fruit, heather honey and aromatic peat smoke. Highland Park 15 Year Old Big Green Egg's Grilled Asian Mahi-Mahi: Asian cuisine and ingredients such as the soy sauce and sesame seeds found in this Big Green Egg recipe perfectly pair with the whisky's intensely fruity notes fresh pineapple and sun-kissed lemon zest.

Asian cuisine and ingredients such as the soy sauce and sesame seeds found in this Big Green Egg recipe perfectly pair with the whisky's intensely fruity notes fresh pineapple and sun-kissed lemon zest. Highland Park 18 Year Old Big Green Egg's Beef Ribs: This 18-year-old whisky, offering notes of ripe cherries dusted with bittersweet cocoa, freshly harvested honeycomb and candied orange peel, complements heartier dishes like Big Green Egg's Beef Ribs.

About Highland Park Whisky

Highland Park has been crafting its award-winning whisky at the Highland Park Distillery in Kirkwall, Orkney since 1798. Now, 224 years later, they are one of the ten oldest working distilleries in Scotland. Age, experience, and respect for tradition may define Highland Park's whisky but it's Orkney that differentiates it. Something magic happens there, and it's called A Wild Harmony.

It's not just the influence of the finest sherry seasoned oak casks on its whisky as it matures, it's the salty sea winds that batter Orkney's rugged coastlines, the intensely floral character of the islands' treeless but heather-rich peat, and the fiercely independent Viking spirit that drives the brand. These are the elements that go, untamed, into its whisky-making to create a wild harmony of sweet-smoky flavors that is, uniquely, Highland Park. For more information, visit www.highlandparkwhisky.com. Follow the journey @HighlandParkOfficial AWildHarmony HighlandParkWhisky.

About Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system unmatched for its versatility and culinary results. Starting with a single outdoor cooker known as a kamado over forty-five years ago, the EGG has evolved into a highly modernized version of that traditional Asian device. Combining best-in-class innovation with engineered performance featuring industry-leading and patented features, state-of-the-art ceramic technology, a full line of related EGGcessories and seven distinct sizes sold in over fifty countries, the Big Green Egg is ideally suited for the casual backyard griller and culinary aficionado alike and has become the top choice of leading chefs around the world. Lifetime Warranty, Versatile Often Copied, Never Matched there is only one, original Big Green Egg The Ultimate Cooking Experience! For more information, visit www.BigGreenEgg.com.

Please drink responsibly and do not forward this press release on to anyone under the age of 21.

