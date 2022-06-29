Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 juin/June 2022) - The common shares of Pangea Natural Foods Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products across North America.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Pangea Natural Foods Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. est une entreprise de fabrication de produits alimentaires axée sur la fabrication et la distribution de produits alimentaires de haute qualité à travers l'Amérique du Nord.

Issuer/Émetteur: Pangea Natural Foods Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PNGA Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 27 335 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 11 017 500 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées CUSIP: 69841D 10 9 ISIN: CA 69841D 10 9 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 4 juillet/July 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PNGA. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.