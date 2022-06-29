Canada Nickel again announced very good assay results from the Reid property and confirmed the nickel discovery, GoldMining announced encouraging initial assay results from the first two holes of a six hole, 3,600 meter drill program at La Garrucha, Tier One Silver is now resuming exploration work at Curibaya in southern Peru and at Hurricane, Gold Terra Resource reported very good assay results from hole GTCM22-037 testing the Campbell shear at a depth of 1,000 vertical meters and EnWave was able to sign an equipment purchase agreement with Dairy Concepts IRL (DCI) an emerging leader in innovative dairy snacks.