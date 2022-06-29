GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports Partners With YouTube Gaming to Expand Content and Community Activations at TimTheTatman's Tailgate on July 16-17

As a Presenting Sponsor, YouTube Gaming Set To Livestream Finals of $100,000 Community Fortnite Zero Build Tournament, $15,000 Tim Pong Tournament, Plus Special Branded Activations Onsite

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / GameSquare Esports, a publicly traded international esports and gaming company, today announced a partnership with YouTube Gaming to distribute exclusive content for TimTheTatman's Tailgate, a two-day festival bringing together gaming, sports, music, and pop culture, taking place at Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas, on July 16-17. YouTube Gaming will also serve as the presenting partner of TimTheTatman's Hoedown $100,000 Zero Build Tournament featuring Fortnite and livestream.

"Tim is one of YouTube Gaming's biggest stars and a highly sought-after talent in the industry," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. "Our partnership with YouTube Gaming will create even more touchpoints and engaging content for the tatmanarmy, as well as help showcase the influence creator-led events like TimTheTatman's Tailgate can have at the intersection of sports, gaming, and pop culture."

In addition to livestreaming the Fortnite tournament finals on Sunday, YouTube Gaming will livestream the $15,000 Tim Pong finals. Fans can tune into the action on TimTheTatman's official YouTube channel.

"Tim has cultivated one of the largest gaming communities in the tatmanarmy and we cannot wait for everyone to come together to celebrate his tailgate experience" said Lester Chen, Global Head of Gaming Creators, YouTube. "YouTube Gaming continues to be the best multi-format video platform in the world for creators to build communities and we are delighted to help bring Tim's vision to life. For those who can't be there in Dallas-Fort Worth, fans around the world can join the experience on YouTube."

TimTheTatman's Tailgate will provide attendees with premier experiences across gaming, sports, pop culture, and entertainment, including musical performances from top country and EDM artists. Guests can also engage in a variety of activities, including meet-and-greets with TimTheTatman, a $25,000 car show, classic yard games, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.TatmanTailgate.com.

###

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

Media Inquiries

For further information, please contact, Media Relations for GameSquare Esports Inc.:

Kevin Wright, President and Chairman

Phone: (647) 459-0423

Email: IR@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Esports Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707030/GameSquare-Esports-Partners-With-YouTube-Gaming-to-Expand-Content-and-Community-Activations-at-TimTheTatmans-Tailgate-on-July-16-17