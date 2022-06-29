- (PLX AI) - Uniper reports withdrawal of outlook for the financial year 2022 and talks with German Government.
- • Uniper expects adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income for H1 2022 to be significantly below the respective prior-year figures
- • Uniper says since 16 June received only 40% of the contractually committed gas volumes from Gazprom
- • Uniper currently procures substitution volumes at significantly higher prices
- • Uniper entered into discussions with the German government on possible stabilization measures such as guarantees and collateral, increasing the current not yet drawn KfW credit facility, and equity investments
GAZPROM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de