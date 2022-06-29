Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - FRZ Solar System is progressing within the blockchain and solar industry with its much-awaited, regular updates across the digital ecosystem. In a bid to make renewable energy more accessible to the general populace, FRZ is leveraging the blockchain technology to subsidize affordable energy consumption through wind, farms, nuclear, water, solar, and fossil fuel power plants.

June has been a busy month for the project as they have recently launched their native token FRZSS on popular crypto exchange, BitMart. Through its investors, FRZ aims to purchase, equip, and build new solar power plants to further expand the need for solar energy and protect the environment.

The token launch will facilitate and help individuals to adopt green energy to protect the environment as well as provide an unlimited resource to cheap alternatives and other harmful resources of energy for the environment.

FRZ Solar System has also been recently reviewed and approved by leading crypto industries' security groups like Certik and Contract Wolf. Also, their native token, FRZSS, was listed on more popular crypto exchanges including Lbank, Poocoin, and Hotbit.

FRZSS is one of the few digital currencies in the field of solar energy, developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for its fast transfer speed, low transaction fee, and high security. The FRZ solar system comprises a team with years of experience in software development, financial markets, the energy industry, marketing, branding, and customer relationship management.

Further, FRZ Solar System project has a few developments underway which are set to make the project unique and apart from similar ideas. FRZ will be launching their own crypto exchange as well as list FRZSS in top 10 exchanges. They are also currently working on cooperating with big names in both the solar energy and blockchain industry and have plans to launch their exclusive blockchain by next year.

FRZ has been getting noticeable attention in the industry due to its robust use cases that will assist in supplying green energy in different countries and energy markets. FRZSS will be used as payment in service departments, shopping centers and stores, employee salaries, and more.

According to a spokesperson of the FRZ Solar System,

"FRZ also plans to expand into the metaverse by holding conferences in the field of clean earth and shape a better, cleaner world."

About The Company

FRZ Solar System is one of the newest renewable energy platforms leveraging the blockchain platform to achieve the production and distribution of solar energies. The FRZ Solar System concept will utilize all forms of renewable energies like wind, water, farms, and fossils to improve the production of clean solar energies.

Website: http://frzss.com

Telegram: https://t.me/frzsstoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frztoken

Contact Details:

FRZ Solar System

Email: info@frzss.com

CONTACT: Proleo.io Email: info (at) proleo.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129444