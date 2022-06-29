Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the term of certain common share purchase warrants. On July 30, 2020, the Company completed a private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), where each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (the "2020 Warrants"), with each 2020 Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share until July 30, 2022 (the "2020 Warrant Expiry Date"). The Company has extended the 2020 Warrant Expiry Date of the 2020 Warrants to July 30, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the 2020 Warrants remain the same. On October 6, 2021, the Company issued 3,041,250 common share purchase warrants (the "2021 Warrants") in connection with its acquisition of Podkast Entertainment Corp., with each 2021 Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per common sahre until July 1, 2022 (the "2021 Warrant Expiry Date"). The Company has extended the 2021 Warrant Expiry Date of the 2021 Warrants to July 1, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the 2021 Warrants remain the same.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the 2020 Warrants and the 2021 Warrants, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Contact: Owen Sagness

Director of Operations

Investors@aquariusai.ca

(604) 265-7511

https://aquariusai.ca/

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129497