WeShield: KOACORE and Ukraine Friends Accompany U.S. Family on Humanitarian Mission to Poland and Ukraine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Hallie Williams, Operations and Social Impact Summer Analyst for KOACORE (https://www.koacore.com) and Ukraine Friends (https://ukrainefriends.org) will be accompanying a US family on a humanitarian mission to Krakow, Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine between June 30 - July 6, 2022. They will be delivering Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKS), packing travel kits for Ukrainian evacuees, visiting a children's hospital in Lviv, and welcoming the evacuees to Poland.

Williams, a rising Junior at Vanderbilt University, will be coordinating the itinerary along with a network of Ukraine Friends suppliers, guides, and security. The mission will be documented with photography and video in real-time and shared on the organization's social media platforms.

Ukraine Friends (a mission under 501c3 organization Worldwide Friends Foundation) is a group of veterans, healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs who have donated countless hours to help Ukrainians under siege. Leveraging a network of suppliers, they source and deliver life-saving medical supplies and other vital equipment directly to those who need it most.

KOACORE teamed up with WeShield, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, and other Fortune 500 medical suppliers to create Worldwide Friends Foundation, a Delaware 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on serving the plight of the world's diasporas, with Ukraine Friends being their first mission.

To date, Ukraine Friends has delivered over 22,000 IFAKs, evacuated 27,000 women, children, and senior citizens from dangerous areas all over Ukraine, housed over 16,000 refugees, and deployed 20 Skydio X2D drones used for safety reconnaissance.

Contact:

Hallie Williams

(314) 282-7074

Hallie@ukrainefriends.org

SOURCE: WeShield

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707095/KOACORE-and-Ukraine-Friends-Accompany-US-Family-on-Humanitarian-Mission-to-Poland-and-Ukraine