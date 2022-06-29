Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - SmartBe Investments Inc. ("SmartBe") today announced that the company has entered into a Wholesaling Agreement with Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. ("Mulvihill"). Under the terms of the agreement SmartBe will be promoting the two flagship Mulvihill funds; The Mulvihill Premium Yield mutual fund ("MPY") and the Mulvilhill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF ("CBNK"); to registrants and accredited investors across Canada.

MPY is an actively managed portfolio of large-cap North American equities combined with option writing strategies to generate tax-efficient distributions, potential for capital appreciation and lower risk compared to traditional buy-and-hold strategies.

CBNK provides exposure to the "Big Six" Canadian Banks. Modest leverage of 25% enhances the dividend yield of the underlying stocks and provides additional return potential. Option writing strategies are utilized to enhance portfolio income. The funds pays monthly distributions with a 8.8% ¹ current yield, making CBNK the highest yielding Canadian Bank ETF ².

"Given the current environment of lacklustre fixed income returns and rising interest rates, investors are challenged to find income streams that can fight off the real rate of inflation," says Gavin Graham, Chief Strategy Officer for SmartBe Investments. "The addition of these two Mulvihill enhanced yield products stewarded by Canada's premier options trading boutique represents a great addition to SmartBe's liquid alternative lineup that is bringing strategies to retail investors that have traditionally only been available to institutions."

"SmartBe has exceeded our expectations as a wholesaling partner with their strong advisor relationships across the nation, systematic approach to training and sales onboarding and their depth of knowledge as a team," says John Mulvihill, President of Mulvihill. "We are looking forward to introducing our strategies to the advisors with our upcoming live webinar event and cross-country roadshow."

About SmartBe

SmartBe Investments partners with a select group of asset managers to provide investment professionals proven and reliable alternative investment options. In doing so we hope to empower advisors with the tools, knowledge and support to construct more efficient portfolios enabling them to enhance their client's wealth management experience.

About Mulvihill

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc is a Canadian Investment Manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers have over 140 years of experience working together. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

1 Current yield information according to www.mulvihill.com

2 Population includes all Canadian ETFs contain the "Big Six" Canadian Banks

