Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 29 juin/June 2022) - The common shares of Avila Energy Corporation previously listed as Petro Viking Energy Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The symbol will remain the same.

Avila Energy Corporation, the principal business carried on and intended to be carried on by the Company is the acquisition, exploration and development of Oil and Gas Properties. The Company will continue to be a producer, explorer and developer of energy in Canada, focused on becoming an integrated energy producer.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Avila Energy Corporation précédemment cotées sous le nom de Petro Viking Energy Inc. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Le symbole restera le même.

Avila Energy Corporation, la principale activité exercée et destinée à être exercée par la Société est l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés pétrolières et gazières. La Société continuera d'être un producteur, un explorateur et un développeur d'énergie au Canada, visant à devenir un producteur d'énergie intégré.

Issuer/Émetteur: Avila Energy Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): VIK Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 35 651 342 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 19 184 693 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 053698 10 6 ISIN: CA 053698 10 6 5 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 71646W506/CA71646W5063 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 30 juin/June 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for VIK. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com