With CoinScan's premium tool suite, users can enhance their trading abilities by analyzing tokens in ways that have been either impossible or out of reach for many people.

Following the release of the CoinScan main-net, there will be a free version and a premium version of the platform. The free version will include amazing features, while the premium version's features are next level and are sure to bring a lot of attention to CoinScan.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - The CoinScan platform has been in beta for several months now and the team has been working non-stop despite the bearish overall market conditions. CoinScan has been updating, engaging, and marketing in preparation for the upcoming main-net launch.





CoinScan Logo

With their new platform release, the team really hopes to bring people in with their branding which represents exactly who Coinscan is, what they stand for, and what they do. The bar in crypto is extremely low technologically and company structure-wise compared to that of legacy technology companies, which is precisely what Coinscan intends to change. Their premium yet friendly branding enables them to raise this bar by not only building trust and respect through the value of their tools, but through their branding simultaneously.





CoinScan - Image #2

To learn more about CoinScan and their new premium tools platform, please visit the links below:

Website: https://www.coinscan.com

Telegram: https://t.me/officialcoinscan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoinScanDeFi

CoinScan plans to encourage the adoption of cryptocurrency investing and DeFi (decentralized finance) by bringing the most powerful platform to everyone. Our mission is to make the daunting task of learning and understanding blockchain technology easy and quick to comprehend so it's accessible to everyone. We offer this to all levels of traders and even some premium features/tools that can even take the seasoned veteran to the next level.

Company: COINSCAN

Email Contact: official@coinscan.com

Website: https://www.coinscan.com

Contact: Brian Baldocchi

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129544