Das Instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument 2GB DE000A0HL8N9 2G ENERGY AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument 2GB DE000A0HL8N9 2G ENERGY AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument C70 BE0003883031 CIE ENT. CFE NAM. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument C70 BE0003883031 CIE ENT. CFE NAM. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument G5LN CH0478634105 AEVIS VICTORIA NA SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument G5LN CH0478634105 AEVIS VICTORIA NA SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument 7GA ES0105223004 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument 7GA ES0105223004 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument 333 DE000A1YDDM9 DECHENG TECHNOLOGY AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument 333 DE000A1YDDM9 DECHENG TECHNOLOGY AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument BWZ AU000000BWX7 BWX LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument BWZ AU000000BWX7 BWX LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument TA1 AT0000720008 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument TA1 AT0000720008 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument 4QQ CA73085G1090 POINTS.COM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument 4QQ CA73085G1090 POINTS.COM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument WHT2 US9663875089 WHITING PETR. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument WHT2 US9663875089 WHITING PETR. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument OSX9 LU0705291903 OSS.EM MK.ESG LCNRETF1CEO ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument OSX9 LU0705291903 OSS.EM MK.ESG LCNRETF1CEO ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument HSOA US29261A1007 ENCOMP.HEALT.CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2022The instrument HSOA US29261A1007 ENCOMP.HEALT.CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2022Das Instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 18 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 18 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument DTV FI0009801310 WITHSECURE CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2022The instrument DTV FI0009801310 WITHSECURE CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022