Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use in the United States.

Initial focus on the states of Texas, Florida and the Carolinas.

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the commercial launch of its BIOCERA-VET products including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use in United States of America. With about 89 million dogs, 104 million cats and a pet ownership above 50%1, it is the largest companion animals health market with $4.8 bn revenues estimated in 2021 and an estimated CAGR2 of 10.2% over the next 8 years (2022-2030)3

The BIOCERA-VET line being available in all USA, TheraVet will initially focus its marketing and commercial efforts on the states of Texas, Florida and Carolinas. These four states were selected as they gather more than 20% of US orthopedic specialists and some of the highest pet ownership rate of the US, as it is ranging from 56 to 59% and as TheraVet has currently its main collaborations with important Key Opinion Leaders in Texas and in the Carolinas.

BIOCERA-VET synthetic bone substitutes including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery RTU (2 references), BIOCERA-VET Granules (3 references) and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma RTU (2 references) will be available to the US market through TheraVet's webshop (www.bioceravet.com)BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT will be available in US in the coming weeks.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, comments: "The commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET in the USA was one of our main objectives for the year. We are excited to enter the largest companion market with this unique line of products".

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet websiteor follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 U.S. Department of Commerce; Sundale Research Report 2020

2CAGR:Compound annual growth rate

3https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-companion-animal-health-market; https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005747/en/United-States-Companion-Animal-Health-Market-Report-2022-Market-to-Reach-11.39-Bn-by-2030---Rising-Number-of-Companion-Ownership---ResearchAndMarkets.com

