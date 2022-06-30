Juniper Research is pleased to announce the opening of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments 2022!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been presented to financial industry companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the incredibly important fintech payments market, in the context of an unprecedented digital transformation within payments. This year's Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments cover the following categories:

Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation (Platinum Gold Awards)

Digital Bank of the Year (Platinum Award)

Banking Innovation of the Year (Platinum Award)

Open Banking Innovation (Platinum Gold Awards)

Banking Platform Innovation (Platinum Gold Awards)

Payment Innovation

Best B2B Payment Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Payment Innovation of the Year (Platinum Award)

Best Mobile Money Offering (Platinum Gold Awards)

Best QR Code Payment Offering (Platinum Gold Awards)

Recurring Payment Platform Innovation (Platinum Gold Awards)

Payments for Good (Platinum Award)

Best Digital Card Issuance Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Best Digital Wallet (Platinum Gold Awards)

Best Cross-border Payments Service (Platinum Gold Awards)

Fintech Innovation

Best AI Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Best Financing Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Best Regtech Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Fraud Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation (Platinum Gold Awards)

Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform (Platinum Gold Awards)

Fraud Security Innovation of the Year (Platinum Award)

Best Biometrics Use in Payments (Platinum Gold Awards)

Payment Tokenisation Solution (Platinum Gold Awards)

Retail Innovation

Best Checkout Experience Solution (Platinum Gold Awards)

Retail Innovation of the Year (Platinum Award)

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges' Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in the fintech payments market.

Juniper Research Award for Fintech Excellence

Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/fintech-payments

Entries close on 26th August 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on 4th October 2022.

