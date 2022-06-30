Today marks the 10th anniversary of European DataWarehouse (EDW), Europe's first securitisation repository, established in 2012 as part of the European Central Bank's ABS Loan-Level Initiative.

In its first decade of operating as a market infrastructure, EDW has strengthened its position as Europe's first securitisation repository through its registration by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Since 2012, EDW has not only facilitated the centralisation, transparency, and standardisation of European loan-level data for the securitisation market, but has also contributed to countless consultations and regulatory initiatives that have shaped the disclosure frameworks in both the EU and UK financial markets.

Reflecting on 10 years of progress, Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of EDW said, "EDW's success has been achieved through the hard work and dedication of our team members and the continuous optimisation of our reporting solutions to meet ever-changing market needs. I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade, and I want to thank all those who have accompanied us on our journey thus far."

EDW Chairman, Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, continued, "As we celebrate this important milestone, I am even more enthusiastic about the many opportunities we have to contribute to the future and evolution of Europe's securitisation market."

"As a founding EDW shareholder who worked closely with the ECB in establishing EDW in 2012 as a centralised repository, I speak on behalf of the market in congratulating EDW on its role in helping to restore a safe European securitisation market," said Steve Gandy, former Managing Director and Head of Private Debt Mobilisation, Notes Structuring at Santander Corporate Investment Banking.

EDW is funded and owned by 16 leading market participants including banks, rating agencies and professional organisations. In 2018, European DataWarehouse Limited was established in the United Kingdom and operates as a 100% subsidiary of its parent company, European DataWarehouse GmbH.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and dissemination of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

