30.06.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 29

30 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 346.5651 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 349.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,322,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,768,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
291347.00 08:45:1500059761075TRLO0LSE
583346.00 08:57:0200059761714TRLO0LSE
1443346.00 08:57:0200059761715TRLO0LSE
400346.00 08:57:0200059761716TRLO0LSE
1658347.00 09:15:2700059762851TRLO0LSE
19349.00 10:08:3600059764981TRLO0LSE
600349.00 10:08:3600059764982TRLO0LSE
1861349.00 10:08:3600059764983TRLO0LSE
53349.50 10:24:1500059765827TRLO0LSE
305349.50 10:24:1500059765828TRLO0LSE
1631349.50 10:28:5600059766017TRLO0LSE
500349.50 10:28:5800059766021TRLO0LSE
500349.50 10:31:2500059766105TRLO0LSE
255349.50 10:31:2500059766106TRLO0LSE
1433349.00 10:33:5800059766231TRLO0LSE
224349.00 10:33:5800059766230TRLO0LSE
1531348.50 10:36:5000059766357TRLO0LSE
1715348.50 10:54:4000059767110TRLO0LSE
1797349.00 11:12:1900059767826TRLO0LSE
720349.00 11:12:1900059767839TRLO0LSE
654349.00 11:53:2400059769340TRLO0LSE
242349.00 11:53:2400059769339TRLO0LSE
565349.00 11:53:2400059769338TRLO0LSE
1248349.50 12:01:5900059769569TRLO0LSE
254349.50 12:01:5900059769570TRLO0LSE
516349.50 12:02:1500059769589TRLO0LSE
848349.50 12:02:1500059769590TRLO0LSE
1502349.00 12:03:0100059769626TRLO0LSE
1572348.50 12:11:2400059769899TRLO0LSE
500348.50 12:15:3000059770198TRLO0LSE
867348.50 12:15:3000059770200TRLO0LSE
500348.50 12:15:3000059770199TRLO0LSE
1463348.50 12:28:3500059770547TRLO0LSE
529349.00 13:02:0300059771906TRLO0LSE
500349.00 13:02:0300059771905TRLO0LSE
596349.00 13:02:0300059771904TRLO0LSE
596348.50 13:05:2300059772192TRLO0LSE
500348.50 13:05:2300059772191TRLO0LSE
500348.50 13:05:2300059772193TRLO0LSE
500348.50 13:05:2300059772195TRLO0LSE
30348.50 13:05:2300059772194TRLO0LSE
165348.00 13:08:1300059772309TRLO0LSE
1200348.00 13:08:1300059772308TRLO0LSE
149348.00 13:08:1300059772307TRLO0LSE
500348.50 13:14:0800059772569TRLO0LSE
703348.50 13:14:0800059772568TRLO0LSE
500348.50 13:16:5600059772678TRLO0LSE
703348.50 13:16:5600059772677TRLO0LSE
1063348.00 13:22:3200059772902TRLO0LSE
417348.00 13:22:3200059772901TRLO0LSE
1632347.50 13:32:4800059773352TRLO0LSE
1700346.50 13:36:4800059773591TRLO0LSE
11346.50 14:19:1100059775513TRLO0LSE
720347.00 14:20:5300059775587TRLO0LSE
568347.00 14:21:0000059775598TRLO0LSE
600347.00 14:21:0000059775597TRLO0LSE
192347.00 14:21:0000059775596TRLO0LSE
1366347.00 14:23:0200059775708TRLO0LSE
91347.00 14:23:0200059775707TRLO0LSE
500347.00 14:23:0200059775709TRLO0LSE
670347.00 14:23:5600059775761TRLO0LSE
500347.00 14:23:5600059775760TRLO0LSE
1236346.50 14:31:1600059776304TRLO0LSE
221346.50 14:31:1600059776303TRLO0LSE
1763346.00 14:35:1400059776643TRLO0LSE
500346.00 14:35:1400059776644TRLO0LSE
1533345.00 14:35:1400059776645TRLO0LSE
454345.00 14:40:1500059777142TRLO0LSE
1095345.00 14:40:1500059777141TRLO0LSE
1079344.50 14:46:1900059777590TRLO0LSE
407344.50 14:46:1900059777589TRLO0LSE
20000345.00 15:00:0900059778622TRLO0LSE
1792345.50 15:04:1300059779062TRLO0LSE
544345.50 15:05:1200059779149TRLO0LSE
390345.50 15:05:1200059779148TRLO0LSE
500345.50 15:05:1200059779147TRLO0LSE
500345.50 15:05:1200059779150TRLO0LSE
500345.50 15:05:1200059779152TRLO0LSE
390345.50 15:05:1200059779151TRLO0LSE
1694345.50 15:16:1100059780269TRLO0LSE
500345.50 15:22:2600059780688TRLO0LSE
30345.50 15:22:2600059780687TRLO0LSE
1004345.50 15:22:2600059780686TRLO0LSE
460345.50 15:22:2600059780685TRLO0LSE
531345.50 15:27:2800059780977TRLO0LSE
1158345.50 15:27:3400059780983TRLO0LSE
1505345.50 15:31:1600059781143TRLO0LSE
1448345.00 15:38:1700059781586TRLO0LSE
1705345.00 15:49:1700059782650TRLO0LSE
113344.50 15:56:2900059783397TRLO0LSE
37344.50 15:56:2900059783401TRLO0LSE
244344.50 15:56:2900059783400TRLO0LSE
97344.50 15:56:2900059783399TRLO0LSE
934344.50 15:56:2900059783398TRLO0LSE
250344.50 15:56:2900059783405TRLO0LSE
410344.50 15:56:2900059783404TRLO0LSE
144344.50 15:56:2900059783403TRLO0LSE
280344.50 15:56:2900059783402TRLO0LSE
654344.50 15:57:5900059783508TRLO0LSE
428345.00 16:10:3700059784906TRLO0LSE
1060345.00 16:10:3700059784905TRLO0LSE
30345.00 16:10:3700059784904TRLO0LSE
500345.00 16:10:3700059784903TRLO0LSE
630345.00 16:10:3700059784902TRLO0LSE
286345.00 16:10:3700059784901TRLO0LSE
369345.00 16:10:3700059784900TRLO0LSE
214345.00 16:12:3700059785096TRLO0LSE
525345.00 16:12:3700059785095TRLO0LSE
292345.00 16:12:3700059785094TRLO0LSE
500345.00 16:12:3700059785093TRLO0LSE
254344.50 16:16:0400059785593TRLO0LSE
434344.50 16:16:1100059785611TRLO0LSE
466344.50 16:16:5600059785660TRLO0LSE
156345.00 16:20:3700059786110TRLO0LSE
740345.00 16:20:3700059786109TRLO0LSE
500345.00 16:20:3700059786108TRLO0LSE
563345.00 16:20:3700059786107TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
