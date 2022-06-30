Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

30 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 346.5651 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 349.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,322,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,768,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 291 347.00 08:45:15 00059761075TRLO0 LSE 583 346.00 08:57:02 00059761714TRLO0 LSE 1443 346.00 08:57:02 00059761715TRLO0 LSE 400 346.00 08:57:02 00059761716TRLO0 LSE 1658 347.00 09:15:27 00059762851TRLO0 LSE 19 349.00 10:08:36 00059764981TRLO0 LSE 600 349.00 10:08:36 00059764982TRLO0 LSE 1861 349.00 10:08:36 00059764983TRLO0 LSE 53 349.50 10:24:15 00059765827TRLO0 LSE 305 349.50 10:24:15 00059765828TRLO0 LSE 1631 349.50 10:28:56 00059766017TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 10:28:58 00059766021TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 10:31:25 00059766105TRLO0 LSE 255 349.50 10:31:25 00059766106TRLO0 LSE 1433 349.00 10:33:58 00059766231TRLO0 LSE 224 349.00 10:33:58 00059766230TRLO0 LSE 1531 348.50 10:36:50 00059766357TRLO0 LSE 1715 348.50 10:54:40 00059767110TRLO0 LSE 1797 349.00 11:12:19 00059767826TRLO0 LSE 720 349.00 11:12:19 00059767839TRLO0 LSE 654 349.00 11:53:24 00059769340TRLO0 LSE 242 349.00 11:53:24 00059769339TRLO0 LSE 565 349.00 11:53:24 00059769338TRLO0 LSE 1248 349.50 12:01:59 00059769569TRLO0 LSE 254 349.50 12:01:59 00059769570TRLO0 LSE 516 349.50 12:02:15 00059769589TRLO0 LSE 848 349.50 12:02:15 00059769590TRLO0 LSE 1502 349.00 12:03:01 00059769626TRLO0 LSE 1572 348.50 12:11:24 00059769899TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 12:15:30 00059770198TRLO0 LSE 867 348.50 12:15:30 00059770200TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 12:15:30 00059770199TRLO0 LSE 1463 348.50 12:28:35 00059770547TRLO0 LSE 529 349.00 13:02:03 00059771906TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 13:02:03 00059771905TRLO0 LSE 596 349.00 13:02:03 00059771904TRLO0 LSE 596 348.50 13:05:23 00059772192TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 13:05:23 00059772191TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 13:05:23 00059772193TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 13:05:23 00059772195TRLO0 LSE 30 348.50 13:05:23 00059772194TRLO0 LSE 165 348.00 13:08:13 00059772309TRLO0 LSE 1200 348.00 13:08:13 00059772308TRLO0 LSE 149 348.00 13:08:13 00059772307TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 13:14:08 00059772569TRLO0 LSE 703 348.50 13:14:08 00059772568TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 13:16:56 00059772678TRLO0 LSE 703 348.50 13:16:56 00059772677TRLO0 LSE 1063 348.00 13:22:32 00059772902TRLO0 LSE 417 348.00 13:22:32 00059772901TRLO0 LSE 1632 347.50 13:32:48 00059773352TRLO0 LSE 1700 346.50 13:36:48 00059773591TRLO0 LSE 11 346.50 14:19:11 00059775513TRLO0 LSE 720 347.00 14:20:53 00059775587TRLO0 LSE 568 347.00 14:21:00 00059775598TRLO0 LSE 600 347.00 14:21:00 00059775597TRLO0 LSE 192 347.00 14:21:00 00059775596TRLO0 LSE 1366 347.00 14:23:02 00059775708TRLO0 LSE 91 347.00 14:23:02 00059775707TRLO0 LSE 500 347.00 14:23:02 00059775709TRLO0 LSE 670 347.00 14:23:56 00059775761TRLO0 LSE 500 347.00 14:23:56 00059775760TRLO0 LSE 1236 346.50 14:31:16 00059776304TRLO0 LSE 221 346.50 14:31:16 00059776303TRLO0 LSE 1763 346.00 14:35:14 00059776643TRLO0 LSE 500 346.00 14:35:14 00059776644TRLO0 LSE 1533 345.00 14:35:14 00059776645TRLO0 LSE 454 345.00 14:40:15 00059777142TRLO0 LSE 1095 345.00 14:40:15 00059777141TRLO0 LSE 1079 344.50 14:46:19 00059777590TRLO0 LSE 407 344.50 14:46:19 00059777589TRLO0 LSE 20000 345.00 15:00:09 00059778622TRLO0 LSE 1792 345.50 15:04:13 00059779062TRLO0 LSE 544 345.50 15:05:12 00059779149TRLO0 LSE 390 345.50 15:05:12 00059779148TRLO0 LSE 500 345.50 15:05:12 00059779147TRLO0 LSE 500 345.50 15:05:12 00059779150TRLO0 LSE 500 345.50 15:05:12 00059779152TRLO0 LSE 390 345.50 15:05:12 00059779151TRLO0 LSE 1694 345.50 15:16:11 00059780269TRLO0 LSE 500 345.50 15:22:26 00059780688TRLO0 LSE 30 345.50 15:22:26 00059780687TRLO0 LSE 1004 345.50 15:22:26 00059780686TRLO0 LSE 460 345.50 15:22:26 00059780685TRLO0 LSE 531 345.50 15:27:28 00059780977TRLO0 LSE 1158 345.50 15:27:34 00059780983TRLO0 LSE 1505 345.50 15:31:16 00059781143TRLO0 LSE 1448 345.00 15:38:17 00059781586TRLO0 LSE 1705 345.00 15:49:17 00059782650TRLO0 LSE 113 344.50 15:56:29 00059783397TRLO0 LSE 37 344.50 15:56:29 00059783401TRLO0 LSE 244 344.50 15:56:29 00059783400TRLO0 LSE 97 344.50 15:56:29 00059783399TRLO0 LSE 934 344.50 15:56:29 00059783398TRLO0 LSE 250 344.50 15:56:29 00059783405TRLO0 LSE 410 344.50 15:56:29 00059783404TRLO0 LSE 144 344.50 15:56:29 00059783403TRLO0 LSE 280 344.50 15:56:29 00059783402TRLO0 LSE 654 344.50 15:57:59 00059783508TRLO0 LSE 428 345.00 16:10:37 00059784906TRLO0 LSE 1060 345.00 16:10:37 00059784905TRLO0 LSE 30 345.00 16:10:37 00059784904TRLO0 LSE 500 345.00 16:10:37 00059784903TRLO0 LSE 630 345.00 16:10:37 00059784902TRLO0 LSE 286 345.00 16:10:37 00059784901TRLO0 LSE 369 345.00 16:10:37 00059784900TRLO0 LSE 214 345.00 16:12:37 00059785096TRLO0 LSE 525 345.00 16:12:37 00059785095TRLO0 LSE 292 345.00 16:12:37 00059785094TRLO0 LSE 500 345.00 16:12:37 00059785093TRLO0 LSE 254 344.50 16:16:04 00059785593TRLO0 LSE 434 344.50 16:16:11 00059785611TRLO0 LSE 466 344.50 16:16:56 00059785660TRLO0 LSE 156 345.00 16:20:37 00059786110TRLO0 LSE 740 345.00 16:20:37 00059786109TRLO0 LSE 500 345.00 16:20:37 00059786108TRLO0 LSE 563 345.00 16:20:37 00059786107TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

