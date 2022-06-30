Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Bruttomarge auf fast 50% gesteigert! – Neue Zeitrechnung beginnt jetzt!
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 08:31
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2021

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC)

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2021 30-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

REAT announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the company's website at www.reatrading.co.uk.

Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BKPG0682 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 171570 
EQS News ID:  1387111 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
