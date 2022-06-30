DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2021

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

REAT announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the company's website at www.reatrading.co.uk.

Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

