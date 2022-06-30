Regulatory News:

NHOA's (Paris:NHOA) Global Engineering Center in Milan was visited yesterday by the Hon. Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia; Treasurer; Minister for Public Sector Management; Federal-State Relations. The Hon. McGowan was greeted by Mr. Carlalberto Guglielminotti, NHOA Group CEO, and by Mr. Giuseppe Artizzu, NHOA Energy CEO and Group General Manager.

NHOA was delighted to host the Hon. Mark McGowan during his "Reconnect WA" mission. This visit comes on the back of the important 200MWh project in Kwinana, for which NHOA Energy, NHOA Group's Global Business Line dedicated to energy storage, was selected to provide a battery energy storage system, which will contribute to the additional security and stability of Western Australian's power system.

NHOA presented to Hon. McGowan its view on the development of the battery value chain in Western Australia and its ambitious plan in this direction. NHOA Energy, through its rapidly expanding regional headquarters in Perth, will support Western Australia Government's push towards the energy transition favoring the growth of cutting-edge expertise, technologies and intellectual properties in the region.

McGowan Government is focusing and investing many resources to significantly reduce Western Australia carbon emissions and progress towards net zero emissions. Western Australia Government committed to cut its emissions by 80% below 2020 levels by 2030 and this because of the transition out of coal-fired power generation by 2030, important investments are foreseen including energy storage, to ensure emissions reduction, continued grid stability and affordability.

"We were honored to meet Hon. McGowan in Milan. Western Australia has an exceptional potential to lead the energy transition not only in the Continent but also in the wider Asia-Pacific region, both in terms of sustainable transformation of the energy system and establishment of a world-class battery value chain. NHOA looks forward to supporting Western Australia in its leadership bid, and is ready to play a pivotal role in the development of the sector", commented Mr. Giuseppe Artizzu.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

