A 5 MW open-access solar project in the Indian state of Karnataka has become the nation's first fractionally owned, ground-mount PV plant. Bengaluru-based Pyse is financing the $3.3 million project through its investment platform.From pv magazine India The Indian state of Karnataka will host India's first fractionally owned, ground-mount solar power plant. Bengaluru-based Pyse is financing the 5 MW open-access solar project through its investment platform, which allows retail investors to own stakes in PV assets. The plant will supply electricity to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers ...

