A Dialogue Between Art and Cultural Relics to Build a Bridge for International Cultural Exchanges

Sanxingdui, an amazing archaeological site with a history of over 3,000 years, attracts world's attention for its ongoing archeological work. As new collections delight visitors at the Sanxingdui Museum, these exquisite cultural relics unveiled recently once again demonstrate people's artistic imagination and creativity of the ancient Shu civilization.

On the morning of June 29th, the launch ceremony of "THE BIG DRAW ?Ar[t]chaeology:Convergence of Art with Sanxingdui" event was held successfully. The event is co-hosted by Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Deyang Municipal People's Government, Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration, and Hong Kong Trade Development Council and co-organized by Sichuan Provincial Tourism Promotion Center, Sichuan Provincial Academy of Arts, and Management Committee of Sanxingdui.

Imbue Cultural Relics with New Life for Sichuan Culture Going Global

He Ping, deputy mayor of Deyang Municipal People's Government, delivered a welcome speech. She said, "I hope that the participation of global painting artists and enthusiasts will promote the cultural communication of Sanxingdui Yan Sashuang, deputy director general of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said, "through drawing we can promote other key cultural tourism brands to build Sichuan as a world-class tourist destination."

Yang Jian, representative of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) office in Chengdu, said, "the British Arts Education Charity THE BIG DRAW is the world's largest drawing festival event to spread the ancient Shu civilization and present compelling China stories."

Kam Panesar, the Big Draw Ambassador in China said "Archaeologists interpret the past, while artists interpret the past culture with the present and future". This event, aims to inspire them to tell new stories of the unknown past through art and design. Jia Suzhu, deputy director of the Management Committee of Sanxingdui briefed on the upcoming activities to be held and invited global art creators to participate in.

Wu Changjiang, executive vice chairman of Hong Kong Federation of China Federation of Literacy; British Consul General in Chongqing Stephen Ellison; John Stackevich, Chairman of The Big Draw, Kate Mason, The Big Draw Director; overseas visual artists Matt Vegh, Antonio Wehrli, Katja Lohar, Akshay Raj Singh Rathore, Ruth Broome, Armen Gevorgyan, and Taran Wilkhu all wish the event success with video messages.

New Wonders of a Lost Civilization: From Ancient Shu to the Contemporary World

The Big Draw, founded in 2000 in the UK, brings people of all ages together through global events every year. This event encourages artists, cultural and creative design institutions, universities and schools, and design practitioners, art lovers from all over the world to participate and create artworks with their understanding and imagination of Sanxingdui. The event was supported by British Consul General in Chongqing, Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute.

From June to October 2022, participants worldwide to submit their drawings and design works. For more information and registration, you can follow the official The Big Draw website and WeChat account for Sanxingdui Cultural and Creative Products.

At the same time, the promotional film Sanxingdui in My Eyes will be released worldwide, and global media such as NBC, Fox Broadcasting Company, Global Digital Media, and NEW SHOW.

