Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows:

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill hole CVZ-81 as compared to CVZ-78 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phases V and VI programs. As can be seen on the cross section, all 3 holes had long intercepts of high-grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To

(ft) From

(m) To

(m) Li

(ppm) CVZ-81 1851338 35 45 10.7 13.7 960 CVZ-81 1851339 45 55 13.7 16.8 710 CVZ-81 1851340 55 65 16.8 19.8 830 CVZ-81 1851341 65 75 19.8 22.9 750 CVZ-81 1851342 75 85 22.9 25.9 950 CVZ-81 1851343 85 95 25.9 29.0 820 CVZ-81 1851344 95 107 29.0 32.6 1000 CVZ-81 1851345 107 118 32.6 36.0 800 CVZ-81 1851346 118 123 36.0 37.5 1020 CVZ-81 No Sample 123 124.5 37.5 37.9 CVZ-81 1851347 124.5 135 37.9 41.1 950 CVZ-81 1851348 135 145 41.1 44.2 1140 CVZ-81 1851349 145 155 44.2 47.2 1110 CVZ-81 1851350 155 165 47.2 50.3 1100 CVZ-81 1851351 165 175 50.3 53.3 1750 CVZ-81 1851353 175 185 53.3 56.4 1450 CVZ-81 1851354 185 195 56.4 59.4 1170 CVZ-81 1851355 195 205 59.4 62.5 1520 CVZ-81 1851356 205 215 62.5 65.5 1540 CVZ-81 1851357 215 225 65.5 68.6 1810 CVZ-81 1851358 225 235 68.6 71.6 1510 CVZ-81 1851359 235 245 71.6 74.7 1440 CVZ-81 1851361 245 255 74.7 77.7 1490 CVZ-81 1851362 255 265 77.7 80.8 1730 CVZ-81 1851363 265 275 80.8 83.8 1380 CVZ-81 1851364 275 285 83.8 86.9 1190 CVZ-81 1851365 285 295 86.9 89.9 1200 CVZ-81 1851366 295 305 89.9 93.0 1110 CVZ-81 1851367 305 315 93.0 96.0 1140 CVZ-81 1851368 315 325 96.0 99.1 1140 CVZ-81 1851369 325 335 99.1 102.1 1030 CVZ-81 1851370 335 345 102.1 105.2 930 CVZ-81 1851372 345 355 105.2 108.2 960 CVZ-81 1851373 355 365 108.2 111.3 1140 CVZ-81 1851374 365 375 111.3 114.3 660 CVZ-81 1851375 375 385 114.3 117.3 780 CVZ-81 1851376 385 395 117.3 120.4 730 CVZ-81 1851377 395 405 120.4 123.4 770 CVZ-81 1851378 405 415 123.4 126.5 820 CVZ-81 1851379 415 425 126.5 129.5 710 CVZ-81 1851380 425 435 129.5 132.6 790 CVZ-81 1851381 435 445 132.6 135.6 840 CVZ-81 1851382 445 451.5 135.6 137.6 860

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-81 from 35 ft to depth of 451.5 ft (10.7-137.6 m)

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 holes completed for Phase VI. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off . In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com .

