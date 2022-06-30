a palm-sized, lightweight, portable artwork

Music label yoin press is pleased to announce that a limited number of "walking piece 2021" sound postcards by Japanese-Swiss sound art collective Hojo+Kraft (Tomoko Hojo Rahel Kraft) will be released on September 1, 2022. Reservations will be accepted from July 1.

Walking piece 2021

URL: https://yoinpress.bandcamp.com/merch/walking-piece-2021-by-tomoko-hojo-rahel-kraft

Development Background

This new product is based on Hojo+Kraft's digital album "Grass Eater Diary" released by the Los Angeles music label LINE Imprint in 2021. It was developed in order to deliver music and art works in a different way from online, as physical contact with people is nowadays avoided due to the Covid-19.

Product Features

Artwork by international sound artists

Postcards with sound are usually used as greeting cards for birthdays, Christmas, etc. "walking piece 2021" was created as an artwork by sound artists. The stylish, one-of-a-kind visual design by Swiss artist Rahel Kraft is also a distinctive feature.

Special texture of traditional Japanese paper

This handmade product is also particular about its materials. The use of traditional Awagami Washi paper gives you a special texture. The palm-size and lightweight design makes it easy to give as a gift to family and friends who love Japanese aesthetics.

Sound can be turned on and off with the button

You need to press the button to play the sound built into the card. Since the sound is not played automatically, it can be enjoyed both closed and open when displayed as interior decoration, and can be operated at your own convenience when you want to listen to the sound.

Product details

Product name: walking piece 2021

Sale date: September 1, 2022 (Reservations accepted from July 1)

Price: 1,500 yen (tax included)

Contents: Limited to 100 pieces

Size: approx. 147mm (length) x 100mm (width)

Material: Japanese paper, speaker

Sales location: Online

URL: https://yoinpress.bandcamp.com/

