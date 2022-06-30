News summary:

OSA 3300-HP will be key for delivering the resilience and accuracy required for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure

Service providers harnessing the solution can now offer GNSS/GPS- backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) with enhanced precision and availability

Solution answers stringent timing demands of metrology, 5G, utilities, transportation, defense, data centers and cable networks

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today achieved an industry first with the introduction of its Oscilloquartz high-performance optical cesium atomic clock. The coreSync OSA 3300-HP is ADVA's latest innovation in assured PNT, ushering in a new age of precise synchronization with unprecedented stability. Following ADVA's launch of the first optical pumping timing solution two years ago, the OSA 3350 ePRC+, the OSA 3300-HP takes the technology to new levels. It has a 10-year lifetime compared to the five years offered by currently available high-performance magnetic clocks. As the market's only high-performance optical cesium clock, the OSA 3300-HP sets a new benchmark for precision and availability, providing the resilience required for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure and empowering service providers to deliver differentiated SLA timing offerings with integrated GNSS backup. The feature-rich device has embedded Ethernet- and IP-based management as well as a user-friendly touchscreen GUI.

ADVA's OSA 3300-HP is a major milestone for high-performance optical cesium technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The launch of our coreSync OSA 3300-HP marks a key milestone in the design of atomic frequency and phase standards. After many years of extensive work in our Swiss laboratories supported by the European Space Agency, we now have a mature, state-of-the-art technology that enables a major leap in the accuracy and stability of network timing while providing a substantially longer lifetime," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "From 5G mobile services to mission-critical defense applications, our OSA 3300-HP will be a truly disruptive enhancement of our aPNT+ technology. And what makes its arrival so significant is that it comes at a moment when existing synchronization solutions in fixed, wireless and cable networks are being stretched to the limit, while the threat of GNSS cyberattacks also continues to grow. Across a wide range of industries, our high-performance cesium atomic clock will meet new timing demands, create new value and open up new possibilities for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure."

Atomic clocks offer the ultimate synchronization backup for networks that rely on GNSS-based timing, combining high accuracy with outstanding availability. Offering performance that far exceeds best-in-class magnetic cesium devices, the OSA 3300-HP is the industry's first commercial high-performance optical cesium atomic clock. Featuring an all-digital design, it leverages optical-pumping techniques using laser diodes. This enables it to measure 100 times the number of atoms, making it radically more efficient compared to existing primary reference clock (PRC) technologies. Its product lifespan is 100% longer than competing high-performance magnetic cesium clocks; the OSA 3300-HP delivers optimum stability for over 10 years. What's more, further to the launch of the OSA 3300-HP, ADVA is also announcing a dual-purpose enhancement of its OSA 3350 ePRC+. Now, as well as providing phase holdover as part of ePRTC systems, it can be utilized as a free-running frequency source with enhanced standard performance.

"What we've accomplished with our optical cesium atomic clock solutions is more than incremental innovation. Industrializing optical pumping techniques was widely considered to be impossible. But that's what our team has achieved. Now, we're taking precision timing to the next level, empowering networks with nanosecond accuracy and phenomenal stability," commented Patrick Berthoud, time and frequency chief scientist at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "As well as meeting new sync requirements, our OSA 3300-HP will help simplify operations with its easy-to-use GUI for intuitive configuration and operation. These devices will support advances in a host of different technology fields. Able to meet the most demanding applications in data centers, financial networks, smart grids, transportation, metrology, scientific research and more, they will also be a foundation for future innovation as we continue to expand the boundaries of possibility for accuracy and stability."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

