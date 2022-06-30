ComplySci 2022 CCO Playbook UK edition analyzes FCA 2022 - 2025 business strategies and provides tactical strategies for UK-based compliance teams

Annual guide highlights FCA's continued focus on "outcomes-based approach" and tactics for firms to address compliance in 2022 and beyond.

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, published its 2022 Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Playbook UK edition today. The annual guide highlights key enforcement actions and the ongoing business strategy of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The playbook identifies key areas of risk for UK-based compliance firms, providing strategies and best practices from executives and subject matter experts, as well as industry leaders and regulators to continue mitigating risk in the heightened regulatory environment.

Highlights of this year's playbook include:

A review of the 2021 Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) regulatory actions and penalties levied against financial services firms.

The FCA's 2022 - 2025 business strategy.

Recommendations and tools for firms to fight regulatory compliance apathy.

A step-by-step process to selecting and implementing a compliance technology solution.

"Having a detailed understanding of the regulatory ecosystem is only one aspect of a successful compliance program", said ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "Compliance leaders must develop an integrated approach that drives strategic value for their firms. This playbook can help professionals build a regulatory compliance program, which analyzes changing financial systems and mitigates potential risks with appropriate protocols and tools and deliver real value to their firms".

In the 2021 fiscal year, the FCA levied fines worth £568 million, which included a first-of-its-kind anti-money laundering prosecution. Additionally, 176 firms had permissions cancelled. To advance and innovate how they engage the market and consumers, the FCA launched their InvestSmart campaign and made efforts to improve their sandbox for firms looking to test solutions.

As firms continue to make strides to embrace consumer trends while maintaining regulatory compliance, it is crucial they anticipate the potential risk that comes with innovation. The risk and regulatory focus on cyberattack perfectly illustrates the types of new challenges compliance programs are faced with today.

"The importance of compliance within organizations continues to grow", said Kadomatsu. "Firms around the world, regardless of size, are facing new risks which have the potential to seriously impact their customers and their business. The FCA has clearly stated where their focus lays for the next three years, encouraging firms to continue their focus on innovative financial solutions, while also maintaining a required level of security for end consumers. ComplySci and its family of firms is committed to providing a variety of governance, risk and compliance offerings to help meet the unique needs of firms in 2022, protecting the interests of the consumer and the market at large".

Download ComplySci's full 2022 CCO Playbook UK edition to learn more about the FCA's business strategy, ongoing compliance trends and how to select the best technological solutions to safeguard your organization.

