DJ Centurion International AG: CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES ITS CONSOLIDATED 2021 ANNUAL REPORT: CONFIRMATION OF STRONG RESULTS FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-30 / 09:00 . Revenues rise by 242% to EUR 4.1 million thanks to benign market conditions . Dynamic start into 2022: Transparency, access to growth capital and liquidity enhanced by listing ofshares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange . Buoyant market outlook for Africa despite current geopolitical uncertainties Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2022 - Centurion International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its consolidated Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on today's date. CIAG generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 4.1 million in financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 1.2 million). STELLAR REVENUE GROWTH THANKS TO BENIGN MARKET CONDITIONS This impressive 242% growth in consolidated revenues reflects the excellent performance of all subsidiaries of CIAG, which proved to be highly robust in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic. Especially noteworthy is the positive performance of the South African subsidiary. Group EBITDA came to EUR 0.472 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.364 million), a 30% increase, mainly reflecting CIAG's aggressive growth in hiring key personnel, as well as overall administrative costs. Total group assets stood at EUR 4.6 million, an increase of 53% in 2021 (EUR 3.0 million in 2020), thanks to the capitalization of the right of use for a commercial property purchased by the South African subsidiary. Group gearing at 4% remained well below industry average for 2021 (9% in 2020), further demonstrating CIAG's conservative and prudent financing structure. DYNAMIC START INTO 2022: TRANSPARENCY, ACCESS TO GROWTH CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY ENHANCED BY LISTING ON DÜSSELDORF STOCK EXCHANGE On February 1st, 2022, CIAG successfully floated its shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, becoming the first Africa-focused consulting firm to list on a German bourse, thus enhancing German investment and collaboration within Africa's diverse economy. The medium-term goal of financing possible expansion strategies in Europe, i.e. the acquisition of advisory firms doing deals in Africa, was among the main reasons for the inclusion on a stock exchange. Further, the listing on a public market and the associated transparency obligations are intended to appeal to institutional investors with an affinity for Africa. BUOYANT OUTLOOK FOR AFRICA DESPITE CURRENT GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES Overall, CIAG has entered 2022 in a "goldilocks" environment, supported by the overall buoyant state of the African energy industry: The current geopolitical turmoil has lifted energy prices overall. Further, the shake-up has reconfigured the energy market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand through long-term energy supply deals between Africa and the EU. The current situation (rising energy prices and a surging interest in Africa as an energy investment destination), is presenting itself as a boon to CIAG in 2022. Not only do CIAG's main clients benefit from bullish commodity prices, African energy M&A deal flow has also increased significantly. As a result, CIAG will be able to increase hourly rates, as well as charge higher success fees thanks to an increased involvement in energy M&A transactions in 2022. About CIAG CIAG is a pan-African services group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as a management holding of its subsidiaries in South Africa, as well as Mauritius, and mainly provides capital, management skills, and strategic advisory to its subsidiaries. The group provides professional services, advice and consulting, such as market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for companies in the private and public sector, with a focus on the African energy industry. www.centurion-international.de Contacts for IR and media enquiries: Centurion International AG Maximilian Fischer, Investor Relations Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main T: +49 69 153 294 410 ir@centurion-international.de End of Media Release

Issuer: Centurion International AG Key word(s): Energy

