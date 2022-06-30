Enerwhere has designed a solar-plus-storage mobile unit for offgrid locations such as oil and gas fields and construction sites. It can be adapted to different needs and is scalable up to megawatt-scale projects.Enerwhere Sustainable Energy DMCC, a Dubai-based solar developer, has designed a solar-battery container solution that can be used for off-grid applications in remote areas or construction sites. The company said the mobile unit can be moved and redeployed every two weeks. It takes just two hours to set up. "We custom-designed the trailer and we have assembled the vehicle, folding solar ...

