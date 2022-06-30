- (PLX AI) - Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure.
- • The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50
- • Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, lack of earnings drivers and catalysts for rerating, SEB said
- • Meanwhile, Danske Bank reiterated a sell recommendation, cutting their price target to EUR 15 from EUR 16
- • Stay cautious on Stora Enso as sentiment is likely to remain weak and price price on products should continue, Danske said
- • Q2 earnings are likely to be strong, but outlook tone could soften, and EBIT should decline in the third quarter, Danske said
