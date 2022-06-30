- (PLX AI) - Autoliv should see a low point in earnings this quarter, followed by better momentum after that, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target raised to SEK 890 from SEK 820
- • Q2 results were probably hurt by China lockdowns, but the supply of microchips is improving and car production is recovering, while Autoliv should start to benefit from better price-cost balance and from its cost reduction program, Nordea said
- • This should lead to a strong EPS recovery in the second half of the year and into 2023, amid a multi-year recovery in automotive markets, the analysts said
