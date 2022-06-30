Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel"!
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 10:31
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veganz Group AG: Veganz Food Factory wins Brandenburg Innovation Award

DJ Veganz Group AG: Veganz Food Factory wins Brandenburg Innovation Award

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-30 / 10:00

Veganz Food Factory wins Brandenburg Innovation Award Berlin, 30.06.2022 Thanks to its comprehensive sustainability concept, the planned Veganz Food Factory was able to convince the expert jury for the Brandenburg Innovation Award and win in the category 'Food Industry'.

At its production site in Werder (Havel), Veganz will be applying conventional food production processes to climate-friendly vegan products. The future will see alternatives to meat, fish, cheese, and even the Veganz product innovation 'The Egg' produced here, while production resources will be cultivated as locally and sustainably as possible. To this end, Veganz has entered into research partnerships with renowned partners such as the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME and BayWa AG.

Even the production hall scores well in terms of sustainability and has been awarded the DGNB Gold certificate by the German Sustainable Building Council. The roof is set to feature solar panels to provide the electricity needed to power the Veganz Food Factory. Also still being examined is the option of constructing a combined heat and power plant that could use the heat created during production to generate electricity to power the cold stores.

Longer term, the Veganz Food Factory will provide work for up to 100 members of staff, most of whom will be hired locally to fill the newly created Veganz jobs. Production at the new site is likely to start in 2023.

More information on Veganz and its products is available here.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colorful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products for every meal of the day and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously optimised to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by German newspaper Handelsblatt.?

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172 End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Veganz Group AG Key word(s): Enterprise

2022-06-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Veganz Group AG 
       Warschauer Straße 32 
       10243 Berlin 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)30 2936378 0 
Fax:     +49 (0)30 2936378 20 
E-mail:    info@veganz.de 
Internet:   https://veganz.de/ 
ISIN:     DE000A3E5ED2 
WKN:     A3E5ED 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1386577 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1386577 2022-06-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=671c126c77b768cbb17d373412d497c0

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
