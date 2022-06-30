German researchers have developed a new PV cell with a certified efficiency of 23.5%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.59 V, a short-circuit current of 19.4 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 75.5%. It has an efficiency of up to 24.9%, due to the high quality of the subcells.German researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed a two-terminal tandem solar cell based on perovskite and copper/indium/selenium (CIS) thin-film. They described the cell as the first of its kind to achieve efficiencies close to 25%, while also being able to match current generation in the top and bottom ...

