Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 10:40
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD (ASIC LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2908

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2048932

CODE: ASIC LN

ISIN: LU1900069136

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900069136 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ASIC LN 
Sequence No.:  171714 
EQS News ID:  1387601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
