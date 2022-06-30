DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.6716
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5237873
CODE: ASIU LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 171713 EQS News ID: 1387599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387599&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2022 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)