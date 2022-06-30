Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Tradegate
27.06.22
18:12 Uhr
4,765 Euro
-0,010
-0,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9254,96511:25
4,9304,96011:25
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2022 | 11:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: WITHSECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING, ISSUER AND ISIN CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022   30 JUNE 2022   SHARES 

WITHSECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING, ISSUER AND ISIN CODES

The change of WithSecure Corporation's trading code from FSC1V to WITH and the
Company's issuer code from FSC to WITH will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's
INET trading system as from 1 July 2022. At the same time Company's ISIN code
will be changed. 

New updated identifiers for WithSecure Corporation's share: 

New trading code: WITH
New issuer code: WITH
New ISIN code: FI4000519228
Orderbook ID: 24270


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
WITHSECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.