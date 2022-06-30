Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: WITHSECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING, ISSUER AND ISIN CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES WITHSECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING, ISSUER AND ISIN CODES The change of WithSecure Corporation's trading code from FSC1V to WITH and the Company's issuer code from FSC to WITH will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 July 2022. At the same time Company's ISIN code will be changed. New updated identifiers for WithSecure Corporation's share: New trading code: WITH New issuer code: WITH New ISIN code: FI4000519228 Orderbook ID: 24270 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services