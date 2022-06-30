Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: F-SECURE CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: F-SECURE CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2022 The shares of F-Secure Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Friday 1 July 2022.* Basic information on F-Secure Corporation as of 1 July 2022: Trading code: FSECURE Issuer code: FSECURE ISIN-code: FI4000519236 LEI code: 9845006BFDJF0375E466 Orderbook id: 258491 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 174 526 944 Listing date on the Official List: 1 July 2022 Industry: 10 Technology ICB Supersector: 1010 Technology Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Timo Laaksonen Address: Tammasaarenkatu 7 FI-00180 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 9 2520 0100 Internet: www.f-secure.com *) Presuming that WithSecure Corporation's partial demerger is recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on Thursday 30 June 2022.* Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260