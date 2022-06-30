Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: F-SECURE CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: F-SECURE CORPORATION ON 1 JULY
2022 

The shares of F-Secure Corporation will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on Friday 1 July 2022.* 

Basic information on F-Secure Corporation as of 1 July 2022:

Trading code: FSECURE
Issuer code: FSECURE
ISIN-code: FI4000519236
LEI code: 9845006BFDJF0375E466
Orderbook id: 258491
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 174 526 944
Listing date on the Official List: 1 July 2022

Industry: 10 Technology
ICB Supersector: 1010 Technology
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Timo Laaksonen
Address: Tammasaarenkatu 7
 FI-00180 Helsinki
     FINLAND
Phone: +358 9 2520 0100
Internet: www.f-secure.com

*) Presuming that WithSecure Corporation's partial demerger is recorded with
the Finnish Trade Register on Thursday 30 June 2022.* 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
