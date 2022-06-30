Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Zazoon is soon going to announce the company's first European offices in London and Berlin, acquiring more and more market share at every moment and competing with the giants in the GRC space is their style. Now with increasing market share, they are looking to expand by opening two new offices in London and Berlin.

Zazoon AG, a Switzerland-based company, is a SaaS solution that automates GRC and Data Protection processes, cuts expenses, and simplifies corporate operations. They help businesses organize and structure their processes, safeguard and enhance their business value, make risk-informed decisions, and keep on top of compliance and regulatory issues.

Mr. Jerome Bischof, Founder of Zazoon, says about the success of the company, "Zazoon is an exciting opportunity for our team and investors. We are going head-to-head with our competitors, such as ServiceNow, OneTrust, and LogicGate, and continuously acquire a bigger market share." They are soon planning to go public by launching its IPO.

Zazoon offers five different types of services to organisations such as Policy Management, Risk Management, Data Protection, Vendor Management, Reporting, and Dashboard. These services work all along to give the best GRC optimization and increase the efficiency of the organisation. They are soon going to add the "Process Management" service on their list.

About the Company & Team

Zazoon AG, founded by Mr. Jerome Bischof in 1999 in Zurich, Switzerland, is now gaining its name in the space of GRC. Their highly motivated skilled core team led by Irina Kotorova is working hard to grow the company.

Contact name - Mr. Jerome Bischof

Contact number - +41 43 817 70 00

Location - Zurich, Switzerland

Date - 30/06/2022

