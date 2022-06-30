Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited: Telix at EAU 2022, Focus on PSMA-PET Imaging

MELBOURNE, Australia and LIÈGE, Belgium, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces it will be participating in the 37th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress to be held in Amsterdam from 1-4 July.

Gallium-based prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) imaging with positron emission tomography (PET) (PSMA-PET) will be a highlight of the meeting, with 11 abstracts being presented on 68Ga-PSMA-11, along with seven major sessions on renal cancer, including three on clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the tumour target in Telix's ZIRCON (imaging) and STARLITE (therapy) studies.

PSMA-PET has been implemented into major clinical guidelines in Europe[1] and the United States[2] and recent scientific publications reinforce that this new imaging modality is becoming established as a standard of care.[3],[4] The scientific community is now focusing on how PSMA-PET could improve the management of disease, and discussion at EAU will centre around the latest developments in prostate cancer imaging and how PSMA-PET imaging may support improved treatment decisions. This will be a focus of the Telix-sponsored symposium, The Influence of PSMA on Prostate Cancer Management, being held on Sunday, 3 July, 2022, at 17:45 CET.

Telix's investigational product TLX250-CDx for the imaging of ccRCC will also be presented by Dr. Robin Merkx of Radboud University in the Netherlands, in Abstract Session #53, Optimising treatment in locally advanced disease.

Telix Chief Medical Officer, Dr Colin Hayward said, "We are excited to be at EAU 2022, showcasing Telix's urologic oncology pipeline across prostate and kidney cancers at the first in-person EAU annual congress since 2019. It is particularly pleasing to see how the level of interest in PSMA-PET imaging for prostate cancer continues to grow, and we look forward to presenting Telix's sponsored symposium on the influence of PSMA on prostate cancer management."

EAU presentation details are as follows:

1.Sponsored Symposium: The Influence of PSMA on Prostate Cancer Management ("Get Onboard the PSMA Train").

A renowned panel of Nuclear Medicine thought leaders will explore how PSMA PET/CT may support better treatment decisions for patients;

- Chair and Speaker: Dr. Alicia Morgans , Genitourinary Medical Oncologist and Medical Director of the Survivorship Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston ( Massachusetts ), U.S.A.

- Speaker: Dr. Jochen Christoph Walz , Professor in Urology and Head of the Department of Urology at the Institut Paoli-Calmettes Cancer Centre in Marseille, France .

- Speaker: Dr. Stefano Fanti , Professor of Diagnostic Imaging and Director of the Nuclear Medicine Division and PET Unit at the S. Orsola Policlinic Hospital in Bologna, Italy .

Date & Time: Sunday, 3 July, 2022 , 17:45 - 18:30 CET .

The Telix sponsored symposium will also be available as a live-stream via the Congress Virtual Platform here: https://virtual.uroweb.org/virtual/eau22/access

2.Poster Presentation (Telix-supported): 89Zr-girentuximab positron emission tomography in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Presenter: Dr. Robin Merkx , Radboud Universiteit, Nijmegen, Netherlands .

Dr. , Radboud Universiteit, Nijmegen, . Abstract Session 53: Optimising treatment in locally advanced disease.

Optimising treatment in locally advanced disease. Poster ID: A0995.

A0995. Date & Time: Monday, 4 July, 2022 , 10:30 - 12:00 CET .

Register here for EAU22 Congress: https://eaucongress.uroweb.org/registration/

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[5] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[6] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[7] and Canada.[8]

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

