Leading manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment will harness power of artificial intelligence to clear a path towards better agent and customer experiences

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, and NetNordic Denmark, a system integrator in cloud and the only authorized Talkdesk partner in the Nordics, are collaborating to deliver a contact center solution for Nilfisk. The Danish pioneer in cleaning technology and premium cleaning products selected the Talkdesk solution with implementation by NetNordic because its unique artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workforce engagement features will allow Nilfisk to transform both the agent and customer experience (CX).

Danish engineer P.A. Fisker founded Nilfisk in 1906, inspired by a love of knowledge and his ambition to build a company driven by technology. In 1910, the company developed and patented the first electric vacuum cleaner in Europe, setting the foundations for a 100+ year commitment to delivering innovative cleaning solutions. Today, Nilfisk continues to advance floorcare and cleaning technology across the globe. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of professional cleaning equipment, Nilfisk products are sold in more than 100 countries.

Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, will provide Nilfisk with a modernized, cloud-based contact center platform that can grow with the company at scale. Talkdesk Quality Management will enable Nilfisk to leverage intelligent contact monitoring and reporting features for a more holistic view of customer satisfaction and agent effectiveness. AI-powered Talkdesk QM Assist will automate the quality management process with searchable transcripts and sentiment analysis, ultimately supporting more meaningful and effective real-time coaching opportunities for the Nilfisk team of customer care agents working across global regions. Additionally, Talkdesk for Salesforce will streamline operations while maintaining personalized engagement across channels.

"We aim to provide seamless experiences across every touch point for our customers," said Ben Quirk, vice president, customer care, US Europe at Nilfisk. "Monitoring those contact touch points to support our agents in delivering the best experience possible is an integral part of our customer commitment. The Talkdesk solution will allow Nilfisk to automate our quality management efforts. We estimate that Talkdesk AI-powered features can streamline 50% to 75% of the contact monitoring process for our managers allowing them to assess a larger volume of conversations and provide real-time coaching for our customer care agents."

"NetNordic has been a trusted, global unified communications advisor to Nilfisk for many years, and we have close knowledge of Nilfisk operations through this valued collaboration," said Jan Brandi, sales specialist UC and contact center at NetNordic. "We believe the Talkdesk-powered contact center will streamline operations for Nilfisk and provide their customers with highly personalized engagements. We are pleased to support Nilfisk in implementing and maintaining their new global cloud solution."

"No matter the product category, there is a universal truth for brands the quality of the product is important, but the ability to answer customer inquiries and deliver a delightful experience is everything. Brands that seek to evaluate and learn from their customer interactions will cultivate CX strategies that ensure long-lasting relationships and brand loyalty," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "With the Talkdesk solution, Nilfisk can make every customer conversation matter. We're proud to partner with NetNordic and Nilfisk to create customer experiences that delight."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutionsoptimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement by them.

About NetNordic

NetNordic Group is a Nordic system integrator specializing in secure infrastructure, network, collaboration, and multi-cloud and application enablement. NetNordic delivers customer-specific solutions and services. We always strive to be our customers' "Best Companion", we want to help our customers with their digital enabling through design, delivery and management of the next generation of services and solutions.

About the Talkdesk partner ecosystem:

The Talkdesk global ecosystem represents a diverse network of best-in-class resellers, strategic alliance partners, cloud distributors, and technology vendors focused on providing a better way for organizations to create more meaningful and memorable moments with their customers. These partners support Talkdesk in helping customers across industries and around the world deliver customer experiences that build trust and loyalty.

