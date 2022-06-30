The California Public Utilities Commission has introduced a new rule to streamline the interconnection process for distributed energy resources.From pv magazine USA The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has decided to dramatically simplify the process for grid interconnection. The review of distributed energy resources (DER) projects seeking interconnection will now be based on a model of the current conditions of the grid, in a process known as "Integration Capacity Analysis (ICA)," which mirrors a process commonly known as a hosting capacity analysis. The process will replace "rules ...

