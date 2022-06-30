- (PLX AI) - Kone shares fell 2% after analysts at Carnegie slashed their price target on the company, saying a profit warning was likely.
- • Price target cut to EUR 35 from EUR 43, with buy reiterated
- • While Q2 demand was probably strong, component availability remains the key challenge, Carnegie said
- • Kone would need a strong second half of the year to meet its guidance, and the consensus implies that it won't, the analysts said
- • However, the absence of a profit warning would be a positive surprise: Carnegie
KONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de