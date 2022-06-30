AVer's new medical grade PTZ cameras with 4K UHD resolution and 30X optical zoom deliver the accuracy medical professionals require to offer care remotely.

AVer Europe, the leading provider of video conferencing, education technology and Pro AV solutions, has announced its newest medical grade PTZ cameras, the Aver MD330U and MD330UI, both featuring IEC 60601 Medical Certification.

"The versatile MD330U and MD330U, part of an all new AVer telemedicine range, will advance the quality and standard of care that medical professionals deliver from distance." commented Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe.

Both cameras feature revolutionary detachable head technology, signifying a step change in telemedicine technology. the removable camera head design means that not only can the remote site doctor control the motorized PTZ function, but difficult to see areas can be shown clearly and easily simply by picking up the camera head at the near site to show any area of interest.

High level optical zoom is a necessity for any medical camera, and both cameras have a 30X optical zoom, operating speedily and conveniently by providing the remote site zoom controls, and when combined with easy autofocus make for precise viewing, close ups to make better informed diagnoses.

AI Acoustics is a convenient built in inclusion, both housing a microphone and speaker, and come integrated with intelligent AVer AI Noise Deduction technology, making important medical communications clear and hassle free.

A clear upgrade for any telemedicine setup, the MD330U/I offer unbeatable 4K Ultra HD resolutions, with the addition of an exclusive infrared camera with the MD330UI. AVer infrared imaging technology offers convenient night vision technology, meaning that patients' safety can still be monitored even when the lights are out.

