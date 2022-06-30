beqom-the leader in cloud-based compensation management software-today announced that it has opened an office in Tokyo as part of its ongoing Asia-Pacific expansion, naming industry veteran John Kirch as Head of Sales in Japan. The move follows beqom's recent announcement of global expansion plans fueled by a $300 million investment by Sumeru Equity Partners.

Kirch has over 30 years of international sales experience bringing disruptive B2B technologies to Asia's IT industry, leading business transformation efforts in key markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

"This is the right time for beqom to focus on the Japanese market," according to Kirch. "beqom can provide Japanese companies with advanced technologies for total compensation management, enhancing growth, productivity, and competitiveness both domestically and overseas as the beqom platform can handle the data accuracy, security, and scope needed by medium and large Japanese companies."

"Japanese companies realize the critical importance of their human capital and are very concerned about talent retention," added Kirch, "and about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I). beqom will give them the means to analyze their pay practices, uncover the underlying causes of pay inequities, and remediate them in accordance with their goals. In addition, they are realizing the value of the cloud to securely deploy new technologies faster and thereby adapt more quickly to new business opportunities and competitive pressures."

Stephan Pohl, beqom COO, stated, "We're very excited that John has accepted this role. With his many years of experience helping Asian companies achieve top performance through technology, there is no one better suited to help Japanese firms with digital transformation of their compensation processes. The expanded presence will provide added support to our many customers already operating in Japan."

beqom provides a total compensation and rewards management platform that streamlines mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers. beqom's solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, and effective compensation strategies. Unlike other compensation software, beqom manages both broad-based compensation and transactional sales commissions on a single next-generation SaaS platform. Managing over $300 billion in compensation, beqom provides companies of any size and industry, such as DHL, Fidelity International, Fujitsu, and BNP Paribas, with the flexibility needed to execute reward strategies that make the most of their human capital.

